Based on his name alone, it makes sense that a religiously-inspired university such as Notre Dame would offer a scholarship to a prospect named Prophet Brown.

The class of 2021 athlete from Elk Grove (Calif.) Monterey Trail earned an offer for his play on the field and his hard work in the classroom though.

The 5-11, 176-pounder rushed for 779 yards and 11 touchdowns on 64 carries and added 17 receptions for 343 yards five more scores during his junior campaign.