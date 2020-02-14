Notre Dame Joins The Race For Prophet Brown
Based on his name alone, it makes sense that a religiously-inspired university such as Notre Dame would offer a scholarship to a prospect named Prophet Brown.
The class of 2021 athlete from Elk Grove (Calif.) Monterey Trail earned an offer for his play on the field and his hard work in the classroom though.
The 5-11, 176-pounder rushed for 779 yards and 11 touchdowns on 64 carries and added 17 receptions for 343 yards five more scores during his junior campaign.
Defensively, he made 17 stops, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and five pass deflections. Brown also scored on a kickoff return for a touchdown last season.
Notre Dame visited his school during the January contact period and have expressed to him how much they like him as a prospect.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news