Notre Dame Interested In Florida Defensive Back Nikai Martinez
Apopka (Fla.) High cornerback Nikai Martinez is one of the best prospects at his position in the 2022 class. The sophomore prospect has already accumulated offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Maryland and others, and his offer list should grow as time goes on as well.
As a sophomore, Martinez recorded 56 tackles (43 solo), four interceptions, including one for a touchdown, one fumble recovery and a blocked field goal for the 12-2 Blue Darters. Schools are looking at the 5-10, 170-pounder as a prospect who could play cornerback or nickel at the next level.
Notre Dame is a school that's expressed interest in Martinez early on in his recruiting process. He visited last November for the Virginia Tech game and stayed the following day to get an in-depth look at the University with his mother.
"I really liked the school during my visit," Martinez told BlueandGold.com during the Orlando Rivals Camp. "It was a really cool atmosphere and environment."
Martinez learned a lot about the Notre Dame football program during his visit.
"The coaches were really cool," he said. "They were breaking it down for me about life after football. Ball can't last forever. They were saying that how it would be if I go to Notre Dame and breaking down the numbers. That was cool because I usually don't think about after football."
Martinez may need to camp at Notre Dame this summer to show the coaching staff his talents in-person.
"I was talking to my mom about that," noted Martinez. "I want to camp there this summer if I have the time."
Martinez plans to visit Florida March 7. He is eyeing additional trips to Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Auburn
