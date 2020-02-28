Apopka (Fla.) High cornerback Nikai Martinez is one of the best prospects at his position in the 2022 class. The sophomore prospect has already accumulated offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Maryland and others, and his offer list should grow as time goes on as well. As a sophomore, Martinez recorded 56 tackles (43 solo), four interceptions, including one for a touchdown, one fumble recovery and a blocked field goal for the 12-2 Blue Darters. Schools are looking at the 5-10, 170-pounder as a prospect who could play cornerback or nickel at the next level.

Apopka (Fla.) High defensive back Nikai Martinez is a rising prospect in the 2022 class. (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame is a school that's expressed interest in Martinez early on in his recruiting process. He visited last November for the Virginia Tech game and stayed the following day to get an in-depth look at the University with his mother.

"I really liked the school during my visit," Martinez told BlueandGold.com during the Orlando Rivals Camp. "It was a really cool atmosphere and environment." Martinez learned a lot about the Notre Dame football program during his visit.