Notre Dame injury report: Safety Brandon Joseph questionable for Navy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A sprained ankle prevented Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph from finishing Saturday's 35-14 victory over Clemson.
The Irish starter played his second-fewest defensive snaps of the season and didn't take the field for the defense on Clemson's last five drives in the second half.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Joseph sprained his ankle early in the game. As a result, Joseph has been labeled questionable for Saturday's game against Navy (12 p.m. EST on ABC).
"We’ll see how he progresses this week," Freeman said. "He got a good ankle sprain on him.”
TUNE INTO MONDAY NIGHT LIVE AT 7 P.M. EST ON YOUTUBE
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
The absence of the 6-foot-1, 196-pound Joseph on Saturday increased the playing time for fellow starter DJ Brown, who played his most snaps of the season, and backup safeties Xavier Watts and Ramon Henderson.
If needed, Watts will likely play more against Navy (3-6) given his skill set and previous experience against the Midshipmen. Watts totaled three tackles defending the triple-option offense last season. Henderson didn't play against Navy.
Joseph is tied for eighth on the team with 27 tackles in nine games. He also returned an interception for a touchdown against Syracuse and forced a fumble against BYU. Watts and Henderson have combined for 31 tackles (17 and 14, respectively) this season.
Joseph has also played a pivotal role as Notre Dame's punt return. His average return of 9.9 yards ranks No. 15 in the FBS. Wide receiver Matt Salerno, who was ND's primary punt returner in 2020, could take Joseph's place if he's sidelined.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports