SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A sprained ankle prevented Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph from finishing Saturday's 35-14 victory over Clemson.

The Irish starter played his second-fewest defensive snaps of the season and didn't take the field for the defense on Clemson's last five drives in the second half.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Joseph sprained his ankle early in the game. As a result, Joseph has been labeled questionable for Saturday's game against Navy (12 p.m. EST on ABC).

"We’ll see how he progresses this week," Freeman said. "He got a good ankle sprain on him.”

