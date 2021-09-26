Notre Dame in the polls: Irish rise in Coaches, AP rankings

Notre Dame delivered a 28-point win over No. 18 Wisconsin and saw a few teams ranked ahead of it lose.

That's a recipe for a climb in the polls.

Sure enough, the Irish (4-0) rose in Sunday's updated AP top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll a day after their 41-13 defeat of the Badgers. They're the No. 9 team in the AP rankings, up three spots from No. 12 after leaping No. 10 Florida and No. 11 Ohio State. They jumped three spots from No. 10 to No. 7 in the coaches poll.

Notre Dame's Saturday game vs. Cincinnati (2:30 p.m., NBC) is now a top-10 matchup. The Bearcats are the No. 7 team in the AP top 25 and No. 8 in the coaches poll. They're also the only ranked team on the Irish's 2021 schedule after several opponents suffered losses.

Wisconsin (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) dropped out of the AP rankings after yesterday's loss. North Carolina (2-2, 1-2 ACC) fell from 21st to unranked after a 45-22 loss to Georgia Tech. Virginia Tech defeated FCS opponent Richmond and received 20 points in the AP poll. USC remains unranked after a 45-27 home loss to Oregon State.