 Notre Dame football in the polls: Fighting Irish rise into top 10 of Coaches, AP rankings
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-26 13:53:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame in the polls: Irish rise in Coaches, AP rankings

Jack Kiser had an interception return in Notre Dame's 41-13 win over Wisconsin that moved the Irish into the top 10.
Jack Kiser had an interception return in Notre Dame's 41-13 win over Wisconsin that moved the Irish into the top 10. (Chad Weaver/BGI)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame delivered a 28-point win over No. 18 Wisconsin and saw a few teams ranked ahead of it lose.

That's a recipe for a climb in the polls.

Sure enough, the Irish (4-0) rose in Sunday's updated AP top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll a day after their 41-13 defeat of the Badgers. They're the No. 9 team in the AP rankings, up three spots from No. 12 after leaping No. 10 Florida and No. 11 Ohio State. They jumped three spots from No. 10 to No. 7 in the coaches poll.

Notre Dame's Saturday game vs. Cincinnati (2:30 p.m., NBC) is now a top-10 matchup. The Bearcats are the No. 7 team in the AP top 25 and No. 8 in the coaches poll. They're also the only ranked team on the Irish's 2021 schedule after several opponents suffered losses.

Wisconsin (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) dropped out of the AP rankings after yesterday's loss. North Carolina (2-2, 1-2 ACC) fell from 21st to unranked after a 45-22 loss to Georgia Tech. Virginia Tech defeated FCS opponent Richmond and received 20 points in the AP poll. USC remains unranked after a 45-27 home loss to Oregon State.

AP Top 25

1. Alabama (4-0)

2. Georgia (4-0)

3. Oregon (4-0)

4. Penn State (4-0)

5. Iowa (4-0)

6. Oklahoma (4-0)

7. Cincinnati (3-0)

8. Arkansas (4-0)

9. Notre Dame (4-0)

10. Florida (3-1)

11. Ohio State (3-1)

12. Ole Miss (3-0)

13. BYU (4-0)

14. Michigan (4-0)

15. Texas A&M (3-1)

16. Coastal Carolina (4-0)

17. Michigan State (4-0)

18. Fresno State (4-1)

19. Oklahoma State (4-0)

20. UCLA (3-1)

21. Baylor (4-0)

22. Auburn (3-1)

23. North Carolina State (3-1)

24. Wake Forest (4-0)

25. Clemson (2-2)

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}