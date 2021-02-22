Apopka (Fla.) High class of 2022 cornerback Nikai Martinez announced a top 12 schools list back in November, but for the most part, his recruitment has been quiet on a national scale.

It shouldn’t be, though. There are powerhouse programs involved in the recruitment of the four-star prospect from the Sunshine State, and there seems to be a trio leading the pack. Clemson, Florida and Notre Dame have done a great job in pursuing Martinez.

Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens offered Martinez last September, and the two parties have kept in regular contact. New Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has quickly built a strong connection with Martinez as well.