 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football In Strong Position For Rivals250 Cornerback Nikai Martinez
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-22 12:00:00 -0600') }} football

Notre Dame In Strong Position For Rivals250 CB Nikai Martinez

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Apopka (Fla.) High class of 2022 cornerback Nikai Martinez announced a top 12 schools list back in November, but for the most part, his recruitment has been quiet on a national scale.

It shouldn’t be, though. There are powerhouse programs involved in the recruitment of the four-star prospect from the Sunshine State, and there seems to be a trio leading the pack. Clemson, Florida and Notre Dame have done a great job in pursuing Martinez.

Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens offered Martinez last September, and the two parties have kept in regular contact. New Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has quickly built a strong connection with Martinez as well.

Apopka (Fla.) High class of 2022 cornerback and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Nikai Martinez
Rivals rates Martinez as a four-star talent, the No. 20 prospect in the Sunshine State, and the No. 18 cornerback and No. 180 overall player in the nation. (Rivals.com)

“He’s a cool dude. He keeps it real,” Martinez said of Freeman. “I hope we can build an even better relationship.”

