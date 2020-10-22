Stats aren’t available for Xavier Nwankpa’s six-game junior regular season at Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk, but you’ll just have to take our word for it that he’s been impressive. Since his first game Aug. 28, here are some highlights: 1. Invited to the 2022 All-American Bowl. 2. Landed offers from Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Princeton, Texas and Wisconsin. 3. Has shown Kyle Hamilton-esque impact as a rangy safety, including one of the hardest hits you’ll see at the high school level (see below). 4. Is also a shifty running back with solid vision and patience.

Xavier Nwankpa added an offer from Notre Dame during a visit last November.

Being ranked as the nation’s No. 184 overall recruit and No. 11 safety is nothing to scoff at, but Nwankpa seems poised for a rise. “It’s hard to put into words, but this has just been an amazing opportunity, and I’m beyond blessed to be in this position,” Nwankpa said. In addition to the nine schools that have offered in the past several weeks, Nwankpa has the likes of Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Oklahoma on his scholarship sheet as well. Nwankpa was the second defensive back recruit who Notre Dame offered in the 2022 class when he received the word from head coach Brian Kelly while on a gameday campus visit last November. During the offseason, communication between the two parties fell off a bit, but the Irish staff has picked it up and had multiple Zoom calls with the 6-2, 185-pounder.