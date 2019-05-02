Notre Dame In Mix For Elite 2021 DL Tuimoloau
Eastside Catholic (WA) defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau has been busy this offseason.
One of the top prospects in the country in the 2021 recruiting class, Tuimoloau adds offers from big programs on a weekly basis — he doesn’t post all of his scholarships on social media.
Tuimoloau has also been getting in some work at wide receiver for elite 7v7 program FSP. When asked if he had a future on offense, Tuimoloau smirked.
“I think I’m going to be a defensive end,” he said. “It’s fun to get some extra work and catch the ball, but I like playing defensive end.”
