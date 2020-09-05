Robby Snelling’s recruiting process is already quite interesting.

The 6-3, 208-pounder from Reno (Nev.) McQueen started getting recruited by tons of college baseball programs going into his freshman year. Snelling, a class of 2022 prospect, felt comfortable with Stanford and made a commitment to the Cardinal on the diamond during the summer of 2019.

“That halted all of the offers for baseball,” Snelling said. “They have a gentleman’s agreement that you don’t talk to another school’s commit.”

At that point, Snelling had no idea he’d ever get looks for football. He played his first year of varsity ball as a sophomore in 2019 and posted 79 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four hurries, two interceptions, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles from his hybrid strong safety position.