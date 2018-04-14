Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph's 2019 OL John Olmstead released a top 10 in mid-March narrowing down his recruitment to LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

The Rivals100 prospect took a string of visits in early April to LSU, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Michigan and Notre Dame and one Saturday to Rutgers.

Following those trips, Olmstead has made another cut in his list.

Saturday evening Olmstead announced in Notre Dame, Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers and Ole Miss with a commitment date slate for April 20.

Here is what Olmstead said about each of the five programs above to Rivals national analyst Adam Friedman when he announced his top 10:

Notre Dame: "I've out to Notre Dame two or three times now. I love it out there. It's a great school with great academics and great football. I've been building a relationship with the new offensive line coach and it's been going great."

Michigan: "They have a lot of New Jersey connections. I know the offensive line coach from a previous school and I've always had a good relationship with him since my sophomore year."

Minnesota: "I just got back from a recent trip to Minnesota. I love the coaches, the culture, and the people out there. They're great people and know what they're doing to help you get to the next level."

Ole Miss: "Ever since they offered me a scholarship I've been on the phone with them every week. Them and LSU are the only two SEC schools in my top ten. They've been keeping in contact with me and showing me a lot of interest. They have a lot of New Jersey coaches down there and I can relate to them."

Rutgers: "They are very big for me. I literally live five minutes away from the Rutgers stadium. That's a big factor, staying home and have having Jersey Pride. I have a good relationship with the offensive line coach and coach Ash. I'm very fond of the program and they are rebuilding right now. I think they'll be very good in the future."

Blue & Gold Illustrated has stated many times through Olmstead's recruitment that the Irish were in a good spot to eventually land his commitment. Nothing has changed and Olmstead could very well be the start of a strong 2019 offensive line class for Notre Dame.