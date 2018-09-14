The theme throughout Notre Dame’s week of preparation for Mid-American foe Ball State last week was the Cardinals were a “nameless, faceless opponent.”



Translation: We’re really trying to avoid a huge letdown after beating Michigan.

In the process, the faceless opposition almost made the No. 8-ranked Fighting Irish lose face. They needed to recover an on-side kick by Ball State with 1:30 left in the contest to preserve the 24-16 victory.

Leave it to junior All-America cornerback candidate Julian Love, who broke up a career high four passes versus Ball State, to be transparent about the event.

“Let’s be honest — we overlooked Ball State and what they could do,” Love said. “They’re a solid team that played with great fight. I was frustrated with our approach, more than anything.”

Upbeat by nature, though, Love also took some solace and more wisdom from the outcome.

“I thought we handled adversity when we realized we’re in a battle,” he said. “Our entire defense stepped up and we played pretty well. It was more so the approach of our team that got me frustrated a little.

“In college football, when you don’t prepare to your full capabilities and still come out with a win, it’s always a good day. I had to calm myself down and realize that. My family, my girlfriend helped me realize that: We won the game.”

The faceless, nameless quotes prior to the game make for good copy in the print or digital media, but sometimes it’s more a case of players trying to convince themselves as well as others.

“After the game, we felt terrible,” said senior wideout Miles Boykin, who snared a game high six passes for 119 yards, all in the second half. “We felt like we lost the game, honestly.”

Preparation is difficult to gauge. Just like no coach ever says he had a bad recruiting year on signing day, no player will ever tell the media during the week that the week of practice was poor. That’s human nature.

After the fact, it’s different.

“After you take a step back and look at it, you can say, ‘Yeah, we didn’t do the right thing,’ ” Boykin reflected on the week of practice for Ball State. “We weren’t hard enough on ourselves, and that’s what it really comes down to.

“It wasn’t so much about being locked on game day as it just was we kind of came out with a little bit less attention to detail — and at Notre Dame that will get you beat. We have a target on our back no matter who we’re playing. [If] we’re not going to be sharp every time we step out on to that field, anybody can beat us.”

To fifth-year senior left guard/captain Alex Bars, all that was missing from the video scoreboard last Saturday was the sound of an alarm clock.

“Definitely a wake-up call — for us specifically,” said Bars of the offensive line, which had merely a 117-yard rushing effort versus Ball State and is averaging less than 3.0 yards per carry this season. “...That’s obviously not our standard, so we’re really taking it upon ourselves to make sure we’re playing better.”

The theme this week against Vanderbilt now centers on atonement, or motivation to demonstrate that last Saturday was not a harbinger but an aberration.

The beauty of coming off a flat performance is the same as the consternation of a letdown after a significant victory such as the opener against highly touted Michigan.

“It’s a lot sharper,” said Boykin of the concentration after Wednesday’s practice, “just because Coach [Brian] Kelly came out on Tuesday with a lot of energy and it carried over to us. We can’t just walk into the practice field and do whatever we want and then turn it on during the game.

“We’re definitely hungry. It was almost embarrassing for us to step out there and win that game by only eight points. We can’t play like that. Coach Kelly talks about that. It’s not about the score; it’s about if we do everything right. He’s not worried about the score because it’s going to take care of itself. … We play our game, we know we should be able to beat these teams.”

“It’s trusting what you were seeing and communicating properly to each other what you’re seeing,” said Bars of the offense getting out of its funk.

“I was frustrated for sure,” Love said. “We want to be the best, and our mindset as a whole program wasn’t in the right frame. Now, we want to encourage one another instead of get on one another.”

All good and promising copy again. What happens Saturday will determine whether when all is said and done, more will be done than said.