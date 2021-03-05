Notre Dame took a patient approach to quarterback recruiting in the 2022 class, and their efforts resulted in landing four-star quarterback Steve Angeli from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic on Thursday night. Angeli became Notre Dame’s eighth commitment of the class, which pushed the Fighting Irish from No. 8 to No. 7 in the 2022 Rivals team recruiting rankings. The Irish moved past Penn State and are just one point behind No. 6 Texas A&M. Six of the Fighting Irish’s eight verbal pledges are ranked as four-star prospects by Rivals. The two three-star commits are listed with a 5.7 recruit ranking, which is on the cusp of four-star status.

The addition of a four-star quarterback bumped head coach Brian Kelly and Notre Dame past Penn State in the recruiting rankings. (Mike Miller)

Ohio State’s 2022 class is the clear No. 1 in the country and already has 11 commitments — 10 ow which are at least as four-star prospects. The Buckeyes’ class points total is already at 1,861, which is more than 500 points than LSU in second place. For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here. Angeli’s recruitment started prior to his sophomore season with his first scholarship offer coming from Ohio State. He went on to receive 23 offers in total, including LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State and Stanford. “It’s been a long process, but I’m so happy to finally be able to make this official,” Angeli said. “I can’t be more any more excited than I am right now. I’m excited to let the world know that I’m coming to South Bend.” Rivals ranks Angeli as a four-star prospect, the No. 5 player in New Jersey and the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the country.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly gave his famous quote back in December 2019, prior to the Camping World Bowl, stating he wanted to break out of the 15th-ranked or 10th-ranked recruiting classes to get into the “next echelon.” On Feb. 3, Kelly clarified those comments with Rivals’ Mike Farrell. “Top five to us — we weren’t quoting what [Rivals] considers to be top five,” Kelly said. “We have our own way of determining top five. I think four out of the last five years we’ve been top 10 per Rivals, 247 and ESPN — the way you guys put it together. But we have another way because we have to factor other things into that. “We were talking about how we factored in what we considered to be a top five recruiting class and that means getting quality talent — guys we put on the field and show that at the end of the year. “We were able to take the talent that we recruited and finished in the top five in the AP [poll] two out of the last three years. That’s what we were really talking about relative to recruiting talent — the kind of talent that gets you the kind of teams necessary to finish in the top five as it relates to polls and things of that nature.”