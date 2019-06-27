Notre Dame Impressing Key 2021 DB Target Carnell
Notre Dame had several talented 2021 recruits on campus for Irish Invasion this month, including Ben Davis (Ind.) athlete Daylan Carnell.
The three-star prospect went through the camp portion of the event before an illness cut his performance short. Still, Carnell made the most of his time in South Bend.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news