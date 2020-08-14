BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Hosting Elite 2022 Recruit For Virtual Visit

Notre Dame Hosting Elite 2022 Recruit For Virtual Visit
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the scoop on the Irish staff conducting a virtual visit call with a four-star recruit in the 2022 class.
Click Here to read the update.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.