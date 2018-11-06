If 9-0 Notre Dame defeats 4-5 Florida State this Saturday, two notable feats will be achieved, in addition to controlling the Fighting Irish destiny for a Playoff spot.



First, it would mark the third time in the last seven years Notre Dame finished unbeaten at home, joining the 2012 and 2015 teams. To put that into context, consider that in the 22 years from 1990-2011, Notre Dame was unblemished at home only once (6-0 in 1998).

That’s right, even with Lou Holtz from 1990-96, Notre Dame did not finish undefeated at home. Senior Day in particular had devastating setbacks in the four-year stretch from 1990-93.

First was the 8-1 and No. 1-ranked Irish squandering a 21-7 halftime lead in a 24-21 loss to Penn State in 1990. The following year, the 8-1 Irish led Tennessee 31-7 before falling 35-34. And in 1993 was the most painful of all when at 10-0 they lost the No. 1 ranking again with a 41-39 loss to Boston College the week after defeating the No. 1-ranked Seminoles.

Second, the winning streak at home would be extended to 11 — all six games this season and the final five in 2017. Since the opening of Notre Dame Stadium in 1930, or head coach Knute Rockne’s final season, that would be, believe it or not, the third-longest streak in the edifice over 89 campaigns. The longest are as follow:





• 1942-50 — 28

Under Frank Leahy, this streak began after losing to Michigan in November 1942, and then ended with a 28-14 defeat to Purdue in the second game of 1950. That is a standard that in today’s scheduling template would require five consecutive uneaten records at home.





• 1987-90 — 19

Holtz and his troops fashioned three straight perfect records at home from 1987-89, and the first two games in 1990 before losing another No. 1 ranking with a shocking 36-31 loss to a Stanford team that had lost the previous week to San Jose State and would finish 5-6. Especially noteworthy is seven of those 19 wins came against ranked teams — six of them in the top 10, highlighted by No. 1 Miami in 1988.

There is currently a three-way tie for third with 10 apiece





• 2017-18 — 10

The win over the Seminoles would put the current crew all alone in third place. It began versus Miami (Ohio) last year and has included defeating four ranked teams, USC and North Carolina State last year, and Michigan and Stanford this year, with the Cardinal also in the top 10 at the time of the contest.







• 1969-71 —10



This would have been 17 straight wins under Ara Parseghian were it not for the 14-14 tie versus USC in 1969. Prior to the tie with the Trojans it had a six-game streak before the deadlock and won the next 10 contests after it. It ended with a 28-14 loss to USC in October 1971. This streak featured a 3-0 conquest of SEC champ LSU in 1970 to improve to 9-0.





• 1997-1999 — 10

Head coach Bob Davie’s teams reached double digits by winning the final three home games in 1997, all six in 1998 and the 1999 opener versus Kansas before falling to Nick Saban’s Michigan State Spartans, 23-7. The highlight was a 36-20 triumph versus defending co-national champ and No. 5 Michigan, quarterbacked by Tom Brady, in the 1998 opener.

Team objectives are outlined each preseason, and one that never changes is protecting home turf. The amenities added to the stadium in recent years to enhance the overall experience have been evident, but far more important is the results on the field.

“One of them internally we had was to protect this stadium,” said ninth-year head coach Brian Kelly of yearly team goals. “Finishing that off against Florida State is certainly very important to us … just playing to that standard in terms of that sense of urgency is most important.”

The home remedy in recent years has taken better hold.