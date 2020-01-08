Notre Dame Hitting Its Stride As A Top Option For OL Rocco Spindler
At the Future 50 event put on by Under Armour in Orlando, Fla. last week, Rocco Spindler got to spend some time with some of his potential future teammates.
"I'm living the dream," Spindler said. "I'm down here in Florida with my favorite guys, and I'm really establishing relationships with the best players in the country."
The idea of teaming up with other top recruits on the offensive side of the ball excites the class of 2021 Rivals100 offensive lineman. He spent time with Michigan pledge Giovanni El-Hadi, highly ranked offensive lineman Landon Tengwall and his current high school teammate Garrett Dellinger.
Notre Dame offensive line pledge Blake Fisher wasn't at the event, but the Irish commit is in Spindler's ear regularly.
"We're staying connected, and we're branching out with recruits at different positions, like [running back] Donovan Edwards," noted Spindler. "We're seeing what guys are thinking and possibly end up at the same place."
On Dec. 12, a graphic was made that included pictures of Fisher, Spindler and Tengwall with the caption of "The Big Three." and it circulated on Twitter. The three highly touted offensive line recruits were talking about how dominant they would be if they were to play for the Fighting Irish.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news