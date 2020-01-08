At the Future 50 event put on by Under Armour in Orlando, Fla. last week, Rocco Spindler got to spend some time with some of his potential future teammates.

"I'm living the dream," Spindler said. "I'm down here in Florida with my favorite guys, and I'm really establishing relationships with the best players in the country."

The idea of teaming up with other top recruits on the offensive side of the ball excites the class of 2021 Rivals100 offensive lineman. He spent time with Michigan pledge Giovanni El-Hadi, highly ranked offensive lineman Landon Tengwall and his current high school teammate Garrett Dellinger.

Notre Dame offensive line pledge Blake Fisher wasn't at the event, but the Irish commit is in Spindler's ear regularly.