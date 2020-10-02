Notre Dame head athletic trainer Rob Hunt made dueling confirmations in a Thursday press conference. Hunt revealed what caused Notre Dame football’s COVID-19 outbreak, and one item that didn’t. Shortly after, head coach Brian Kelly followed with another area that proved not to be a problem. Notre Dame determined the virus spread through a pregame meal before the Sept. 19 game against South Florida and a drop in attentiveness to basic protocols like mask-wearing in the locker room, among other things, per Hunt.

Brian Kelly doesn’t think on-field spread in Notre Dame’s last game was an issue. (Bill Panzica)

Those are disappointing revelations that indicate a less-than-stellar job combating the virus, but correctable ones. An outbreak caused by controllable lapses feels less daunting than one that popped up amid air-tight protocols with perfect adherence. The intrigue — and perhaps more importantly optimism — lies in events that did not facilitate the outbreak. Hunt said player interactions with their families on game week was not a source of infection or spread. No family members were symptomatic before or after visiting, and none appear to have become infected from interactions with players. “That was one of my biggest concerns prior to the start of the season,” Hunt said. “It was a new group of people we were bringing into our tight-knit group.” But more importantly, Kelly confirmed there was no detectable on-field spread from an already infected Notre Dame team to USF. Per Kelly, USF had no positive tests in the days following its visit to Notre Dame. Evidence of on-field transmission would have cast a pall over the hope of completing a season. Instead, Notre Dame’s focus can rest solely on how to prevent spread within its ranks. Its opponents can say the same. Cases discovered after the game won’t automatically usher in the harrowing thought about an inevitable opponent outbreak. “As it relates to the on-field spread, in that instance, there was some chance there it could have spread, and it did not,” Kelly said. “The way the game is played, where there is not the duration of contact over a long period of time, it minimizes the spread. “It appears that way. I’m not an expert. All we’re doing is picking up a lot of these trends as we see them, and that seems to be the case right now. Stay tuned. We’ll see.”

As long as it is, there’s reasonable optimism surrounding this season’s viability. Notre Dame had players in the game against USF who were likely exposed to the virus before the game and tested positive two days later, yet tested negative the day before. In and of itself, that’s a scary thought, even if their viral load was not very high when they were tested or during the game. Furthermore, Hunt isn’t entirely sure the contact tracing from the day before the USF game weeded out everyone it needed to. “It’s speculative and a guess, but it’s an educated guess that allowed some of those guys to test positive Monday,” Hunt said. “It certainly shows a source of potential concern for us moving forward.” The apparent lack of on-field spread to USF lessens such concern from doomsday to something below that. It’s still not at all ideal to have instances of incomplete tracing or yet-to-be-discovered positive cases playing in a game, but so far, evidence suggests such slip-ups won’t be catastrophic and harm multiple teams. As with anything regarding COVID-19, that’s subject to change. “That would make this almost untenable if you were worried about on-field spread,” Kelly said.