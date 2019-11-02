Notre Dame Top Plays And Highlights vs. Virginia Tech
Notre Dame pulled off a come-from-behind victory against Virginia Tech, as quarterback Ian Book marched the troops downfield for an 18 play, 87 yard drive and a 21-20 triumph for the Fighting Irish.
Watch the top plays and highlights below.
Postgame Interview With TE Cole Kmet
