Notre Dame Top Plays And Highlights vs. Virginia Tech

Notre Dame pulled off a come-from-behind victory against Virginia Tech, as quarterback Ian Book marched the troops downfield for an 18 play, 87 yard drive and a 21-20 triumph for the Fighting Irish.

Watch the top plays and highlights below.

Postgame Interview With TE Cole Kmet

----

