Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco class of 2021 wide receiver Beaux Collins made his way from the Golden State out to the Sunshine State for the Under Armour Future 50 Camp last week.

The 6-4, 195-pounder committed to playing in the Under Armour All-America Game just a few days ago, so he'll be making another trip to Florida around this time next year.

"This is my first time down here in Florida and it's been great," Collins said following the Future 50 Camp. "I'm chilling with the best in my class and getting to know these dudes well."