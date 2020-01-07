Notre Dame High On The List Of Elite WR Beaux Collins
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco class of 2021 wide receiver Beaux Collins made his way from the Golden State out to the Sunshine State for the Under Armour Future 50 Camp last week.
The 6-4, 195-pounder committed to playing in the Under Armour All-America Game just a few days ago, so he'll be making another trip to Florida around this time next year.
"This is my first time down here in Florida and it's been great," Collins said following the Future 50 Camp. "I'm chilling with the best in my class and getting to know these dudes well."
Before Collins plays in the all-star game, he will have made his college decision. At least, that's his plan.
Collins, who ranks as the nation's No. 22 recruit and No. 4 receiver, informed Blue & Gold Illustrated that he plans to make his decision by the end of this upcoming summer after he wraps up his official visits.
"It's been pretty steady," Collins said of the recruiting process. "I'm talking to [a lot] of schools right now and taking it day-by-day, figuring out where I want to go."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news