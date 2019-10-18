Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Named To Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List
Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly was named to the midseason watchlist for the Dodd Trophy, which each year honors college football's coach of the year.
This is per an announcement from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, which released the midseason watch list for the 2019 Dodd Trophy yesterday.
“This award is more than just winning on the field, and every one of these coaches cares deeply about seeing his players grow and mature as young men on top of winning football games, Jim Terry, the chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation, said in the press release. "That is what The Dodd Trophy is all about.”
21 other college football coaches from around the country were also named to the watch list, representing seven conferences and Notre Dame. Other notable names on the list include Alabama's Nick Saban, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.
In addition to on-the-field success, the Dodd Trophy also stresses the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity. The Academic Progress Rate (APR) is used in the evaluation process for each coach's program.
Kelly won the award in 2018 after the Irish finished the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record. He is the only Irish coach to ever receive the award, which was first given out in 1976.
----
