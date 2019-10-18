Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly was named to the midseason watchlist for the Dodd Trophy, which each year honors college football's coach of the year.

This is per an announcement from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, which released the midseason watch list for the 2019 Dodd Trophy yesterday.

“This award is more than just winning on the field, and every one of these coaches cares deeply about seeing his players grow and mature as young men on top of winning football games, Jim Terry, the chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation, said in the press release. "That is what The Dodd Trophy is all about.”

21 other college football coaches from around the country were also named to the watch list, representing seven conferences and Notre Dame. Other notable names on the list include Alabama's Nick Saban, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.