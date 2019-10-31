St. Louis De Smet is currently 9-0 this season and has had dominating wins in most of those matchups. They are led by a strong running game and a pair of very talented athletes in Jordan Johnson and Jakailin Johnson (no relationship).

Jordan is a five-star wide receiver in the 2020 class, and Jakailin is the No. 64 overall recruit and No. 5 cornerback in the 2021 class. Both also rank as the top recruit in Missouri in their respective classes.

It's possible that they end up playing for the same college team too. Jordan is committed to Notre Dame, and Jakailin has the Fighting Irish among his top six schools list, along with Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

