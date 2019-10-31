Notre Dame Has What Top CB Target Jakailin Johnson Is Looking For
St. Louis De Smet is currently 9-0 this season and has had dominating wins in most of those matchups. They are led by a strong running game and a pair of very talented athletes in Jordan Johnson and Jakailin Johnson (no relationship).
Jordan is a five-star wide receiver in the 2020 class, and Jakailin is the No. 64 overall recruit and No. 5 cornerback in the 2021 class. Both also rank as the top recruit in Missouri in their respective classes.
It's possible that they end up playing for the same college team too. Jordan is committed to Notre Dame, and Jakailin has the Fighting Irish among his top six schools list, along with Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Oregon.
Jordan visited Notre Dame for the USC game Oct. 12 and skipped his senior Homecoming to make the visit. Jakailin opted to stay in St. Louis, but plans to get back to South Bend. He visited campus earlier this year.
"I was supposed to go up for the USC game but I wasn't able to make that," Jakailin Johnson said. "I'm going to have to reschedule. From what I know about Notre Dame and my last visit, I like them a lot. I was just want to keep that feeling going."I like the coaches there and the environment of that team was good too."
There's a mix of coaches from Notre Dame who Johnson is keeping in contact with, including cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght, director of recruiting Aaryn Kearney, and head coach Brian Kelly.
