Notre Dame Has Their Number
A record 10 early enrollees were part of Notre Dame’s 22-man freshman class this year that reported for summer school this past week.
While jersey numbers were issued to those 10 prior to spring drills, the remaining 12 have been given their own, which can still be subject to change, depending on circumstances this fall. Here is a breakdown by position of all 22. Future features will include the best to wear the number at Notre Dame, either at that position or elsewhere, if not both:
Quarterback: Brendon Clark (7)
This prominent digit among Notre Dame quarterbacks will also be shared by sophomore safety Derrik Allen.
Running Back: Kyren Williams (23)
Fellow freshman and safety Litchfield Ajavon will also don this number that was vacated by two-time captain Drue Tranquill. That means Williams and Ajavon could not play on special teams at the same time unless one switches his number.
Wide Receivers: Cam Hart (9) & Kendall Abdur-Rahman (22)
Senior drop end Daelin Hayes will don Hart’s digit on defense, as will fifth-year senior Mike linebacker Asmar Bilal with Abdur-Rahman.
Offensive Line: Zeke Correll (52), John Olmstead (71), Andrew Kristofic (73) & Quinn Carroll (77)
All four were early enrollees who practiced during the spring. Since Notre Dame's initial year of accepting early enrollees in 2006, this marked the first time where an entire position group anywhere with multiple players enrolled early together. Only center Correll will have a duplicate number, with sophomore linebacker Bo Bauer.
Defensive Line: NaNa Osafo-Mensah (18), Jacob Lacey (54), Howard Cross (56), Hunter Spears (90) & Isaiah Foskey (94)
Osafo-Mensah, Lacey and Spears already were present this spring. Sophomore wide receiver Joe Wilkins also shares No. 18 on offense, while senior long-snapper John Shannon has the same jersey number as nose guard Lacey, who is expected to see immediate action.
Linebackers: Jack Kiser (24), JD Bertrand (27), Osita Ekwonu (34), Marist Liufau (35)
Labrun surgery prevented rover Kiser from partaking in spring drills. He and sophomore tight end Tommy Tremble — who could face each other quite a bit in practice matchups — will possess the same number, as will Ekwonu with sophomore running back Jahmir Smith. Last year cornerback TaRiq Bracy was issued No. 35, but he switched to 10, opening up his former number for Liufau.
Cornerbacks: Isaiah Robertson (15) & KJ Wallace (16)
Robertson and sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec divide their numbers on offense and defense, while Wallace will do likewise with junior walk-on running back Cameron Ekanayake.
Safeties: Kyle Hamilton (14) and Litchfield Ajavon (23)
Hamilton and junior walk-on quarterback JD Carney, son of 1984-86 Irish kicker and long-time NFL star John Carney, will wear the same number. Ajavon already has been noted with classmate Williams.
Punter: Jay Bramblett (19)
Sophomore defensive end Justin Ademilola also wore 19 this spring.
Note: Preferred walk-ons in the freshman class include offensive lineman Quinn Murphy (54), wide receiver Conor Ratigan (86) and kicker Harrison Leonard (98).
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.
• Like us on Facebook.