With the class of 2020 nearly wrapped up for Notre Dame, head coach Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish coaching staff get a great head start on the 2021 class. ND has built strong relationships with several prospects in the 2021 Rivals100, and BGI focuses in on five that the Irish can land.

Pickerington (Ohio) Central WR Lorenzo Styles -- Nation's No. 28 recruit

Notre Dame has elite wide receiver recruits in the board, and Pickerington (Ohio) Central playmaker Lorenzo Styles' is a highly ranked, realistic receiver that the Irish can add to its 2021 class. Ohio State will be tough to beat, especially considering that his father played for the Buckeyes, but Styles has formed a close relationship with Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long. Keep an eye on Styles, the nation's No. 4 receiver, as things develop with Notre Dame's 2021 class.