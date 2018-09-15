In what has become a familiar script in 2018, No. 8 Notre Dame raced to an early lead, never trailed and then hung on for dear life at the end to defeat Vanderbilt, 22-17.

The score and overall contest somewhat mirrored the 24-17 victory versus Michigan in the opener and last week’s 24-16 win over Ball State.

The Commodores drove to Notre Dame’s 31-yard line before a fourth-down-and-4 pass by senior quarterback Kyle Shurmur to a leaping Kalija Lipscomb fell out of his hands near the Fighting Irish 10-yard line with 1:07 remaining.

The Irish ground attack was much improved after a 117-yard effort last week against Ball State. This time it finished with 245 yards, paced by junior Tony Jones Jr.'s career high 118 on 17 carries. He also caught two passes for 56 yards.

Senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush added 84 yards on 19 carries and a score to go with 13 of 23 passing for 122 yards. Backup junior QB Ian Book finished 3-of-3 for 13 yards and a touchdown while working in a short-yardage role.

Senior kicker Justin Yoon converted 3-of-4 field-goal attempts and moved into second-place on the all-time Notre Dame scoring chart. Fifth-year senior Tyler Newsome averaged 59.6 yards on five punts (two inside the 20) to set a single game average for the Irish.









FIRST QUARTER: Notre Dame, 10-0

Top Moment: With 58 seconds left and Notre Dame facing third-and-10 at Vanderbilt’s 12-yard line, Wimbush scrambled for the touchdown to end a 94-yard march that took 15 plays and 5:21. The score gave the Irish a 10-0 advantage and it was Wimbush’s first rushing tally of the year.

Standout Performer: Jones Jr. had six carries for 57 yards, and added a 24-yard catch during the touchdown drive.

Stats: Notre Dame outgained Vanderbilt 161-43 in total yards while controlling the clock 9:14 and converting 4-of-5 third-down situations. The 96 yards rushing weren’t far from the 117 total the entire game the previous week versus Ball State. The Commodores had minus-11 yards on the ground.

Items: On the game’s opening drive, Notre Dame marched 81 yards to a first down at the two but was limited to a 26-yard field goal by Yoon with 11:02 left.





SECOND QUARTER: Notre Dame, 16-3

Top Moment: Trailing 13-0, Vanderbilt quarterback Shurmur completed a 20-yard pass to Randall Hainey at the Notre Dame one-yard line — when junior safety Alohi Gilman ripped the ball from his arms. A mad scramble for the ball ensued before junior cornerback Julian Love fell on it near the end line with 5:10 left.

The Irish then responded with a 51-yard drive in 10 plays, capped by Yoon’s 46-yard field goal with 1:15 left to provide a 16-0 cushion.

Standout Performer: Shurmur and his receiving corps found a rhythm in the final two drives that saw them take the ball down to the Notre Dame one- and three-yard lines — but they resulted in only three points on the half’s last play, a 21-yard field goal by Ryley Guay.

During the second quarter, Shurmur completed 8 of 15 passes for 121 yards, but the last one was dropped by Donaven Tennyson on a well- designed play that should have been a touchdown, but instead forcing them into the field goal.

Stats: Notre Dame had 247 first-half yards (163 rushing, 84 rushing) to Vanderbilt’s 180 (153 passing and 27 rushing), but the Commodores out-gained the Irish in the second quarter 137-86.

Items: At the 7:33 mark, Yoon’s 33-yard field goal provided a 13-0 advantage and concluded a 49-yard drive… Senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery recorded a sack to end the first Vanderbilt drive in the quarter.





THIRD QUARTER: Notre Dame, 16-10

Top Moment: With 11 seconds left, Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn went in untouched for a three-yard touchdown for the lone score in the quarter. It capped a five-play, 47-yard drive after a 20-yard punt return.

Standout Performer: Vanderbilt’s defense limited Notre Dame to 26 yards total offense on 10 plays.

Stats: The Commodores out-gained the Irish 123-26 in the quarter.

Items: Vanderbilt opened the second half by marching to a first-and-10 at Notre Dame’s 23-yard line. However, the drive once again stalled and ended with a missed 43-yard field goal attempt by Guay with 9:52 remaining.





FOURTH QUARTER: Notre Dame 22-17

Top Moment: After Yoon missed a 32-yard field goal with 3:39 remaining, Vanderbilt took over at its 20-yard with the score 22-17 and a chance to win the game.

On fourth-and-10 from the 50, a pass interference call on junior cornerback Donte Vaughn kept the drive alive. But on fourth-and-4 from the Irish 31, Shurmur’s pass to a leaping Lipscomb just fell out of his hands with junior safety Jalen Elliott in tight coverage.

Only five seconds were left when Vanderbilt had one final play to run from its five-yard line.

Standout Performer: Shurmur finished the game 26 of 43 for 326 yards, one touchdown and one interception, with Lipscomb catching 11 for 89 yards.

Stats: Notre Dame finished with 380 yards on 74 plays, but had only 133 yards total offense in the second half. Vanderbilt's 70 plays netted 420 yards, 240 in the second half.

Items: At the 11:04 mark and clinging to a 16-10 lead, Book, used in goal-line situations, tossed a two-yard touchdown to fifth-year senior tight end Nic Weishar and a 22-10 advantage after a Book two-point pass attempt failed. The 75-yard drive in 11 plays was a crucial answer to Vanderbilt’s touchdown the previous series that made it a one-score contest.

With 7:22 remaining, Shurmur found Jared Pinkney on an 18-yard touchdown on third-and-3 to cut its deficit to 22-17. It was a 75-yard drive in nine plays. ... Sophomore wideout Michael Young had a 48-yard kickoff return to his 49-yard line at 22-17, but the Irish were unable to take advantage.