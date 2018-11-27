Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

BGI/Corey Bodden

Notre Dame (6-1) built a 13-point lead in the second half before holding on to defeat Illinois (2-5) 76-74 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Irish used an 18-5 run to go up 65-52 with just over seven minutes, but the Illini refused to go away eventually getting a good three-point look in the final seconds to attempt to steal a win in South Bend. Here is Blue & Gold Illustrated's half-by-half recap of the Irish victory.

FIRST HALF

It was a sloppy start for both programs during the first nearly five minutes with the teams combining for seven turnovers and four early fouls. Junior forward John Mooney was the victim of two of the fouls sending him to the bench. Irish freshman guard Prentiss Hubb scored the first four points of the game with a pair of free throws and a layup. Illinois responded with four-straight free throws to tie it up before guard TJ Gibbs and wing DJ Harvey each hit a jumper to give Notre Dame an early 8-4 lead. Brad Underwood’s group again pushed right back with a 5-0 run behind a three-pointer from guard Aaron Jordan and a layup from guard Andres Feliz. Gibbs countered with a personal 5-0 run knocking down a triple and a layup to again give Notre Dame a slight lead. However, the Illini caught fire over the next near two minutes going a 9-0 run to obtain their largest lead at 18-13 with 12:08 remaining in the half. Both teams had six turnovers up to that point. The game of runs continued after Illinois made it an 11-0 run (20-13) before the Irish reeled off a 7-0 spurt to tie the game back up at 20 with the help of a technical foul on the Illini. Irish freshman guard Robby Carmody exited the game during this stretch with a left shoulder injury. At the under-8 media timeout, Illinois led 22-20 with both teams hitting 7-of-17 from the floor and having seven turnovers apiece. Gibbs pace all Irish scorers with seven points. Notre Dame used a quick 5-0 run, which was fueled by a three-pointer from Gibbs, to regain the lead at 25-22. The two teams traded baskets over the next three minutes with the Irish leading 30-28 going into the under-4 media timeout after a Hubb three-pointer. Hubb’s triple was the last basket the Irish would hit over the final 3:36 capturing four free throws from Harvey the rest of the way. The drought allowed Illinois to take a 35-34 advantage into the break. Carmody returned to action during the final minute of play. For the half, Notre Dame shot 37 percent (10-of-27) overall and 23.1 percent (3-of-13) behind the arc while committing turnovers. Gibbs led all Irish scorers with 10 points while Hubb added seven to go with six from Harvey. Illinois committed 10 turnovers during the opening 20 minutes, but the Illini were able to connect on 41.4 percent of their shots (12-of-29) to hold the early lead. Underwood’s group knocked down 5-of-12 (41.7 percent) three-point attempts.

SECOND HALF