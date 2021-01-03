Another member of Notre Dame’s veteran offensive line is turning pro. Senior left guard Aaron Banks, a first-team All-American, announced on social media Sunday night he has declared for the NFL Draft and will bypass a fifth season at Notre Dame. Banks started all 12 games for Notre Dame this season and 31 in his career, all on the interior line. In his final season, he allowed zero sacks and was credited with just 10 pressures, per Pro Football Focus, both the fewest among the starters. He allowed only nine pressures and two sacks in 2019.

Left guard Aaron Banks started 31 career games for Notre Dame. (Darren Yamashitu/USA TODAY Sports)