Notre Dame graduate transfer safety Litchfield Ajavon commits to Rice
Junior safety Litchfield Ajavon was the first Notre Dame player to enter the NCAA's transfer portal following the completion of the 2021 regular season. His long search for a graduate transfer destination that started in December ended Wednesday with a commitment to Rice.
The 6-foot, 193-pound Ajavon never ascended beyond a deep reserve role in Notre Dame's football program. He played in two blowout victories over Bowling Green and Duke as a freshman in 2019 and four more as a sophomore in 2020. Ajavon completed his Notre Dame playing career with five game appearances last season.
The lone tackle of Ajavon's three-season stint with Notre Dame came against Navy last season.
Ajavon may be remembered most at Notre Dame for the "Litch in the Field" social media video series in which he interviewed teammates in a lighthearted fashion.
Ajavon came to Notre Dame as a four-star recruit from Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal. Rivals ranked him as the No. 9 safety and No. 106 overall in the 2019 class.
Ajavon will join a Rice program that finished 4-8 last season with a 3-5 record in Conference USA. He completed his Notre Dame academic career Sunday with a bachelor's degree from the College of Arts and Letters.
Thirteen scholarship players from Notre Dame's 2021 roster have entered the transfer portal since the start of last season. Ajavon became the 11th to find a transfer destination. Only running back C'Bo Flemister and cornerback JoJo Johnson haven't announced a commitment elsewhere.
