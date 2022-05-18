Notre Dame graduate transfer safety Litchfield Ajavon commits to Rice

Junior safety Litchfield Ajavon was the first Notre Dame player to enter the NCAA's transfer portal following the completion of the 2021 regular season. His long search for a graduate transfer destination that started in December ended Wednesday with a commitment to Rice.

The 6-foot, 193-pound Ajavon never ascended beyond a deep reserve role in Notre Dame's football program. He played in two blowout victories over Bowling Green and Duke as a freshman in 2019 and four more as a sophomore in 2020. Ajavon completed his Notre Dame playing career with five game appearances last season.

The lone tackle of Ajavon's three-season stint with Notre Dame came against Navy last season.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS