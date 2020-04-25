It's still very early for recruiting in the 2022 class, but Notre Dame's biggest foe in that cycle may be the Wisconsin Badgers.

In the 2019 and 2020 recruiting hauls, and so far in the 2021 class, Notre Dame offered one prospect apiece in the Badger State. All of those prospects — Julius Davis, 2019, Tery Wedig, 2020, and Hunter Wohler, 2021 — picked the Badgers, showing just how hard it is to pluck recruits out of Wisconsin.

Whether it's a coincidence (Notre Dame is slated to play Wisconsin in 2020 and 2021) or a plan of attack by the Irish coaching staff is unknown at this point, but Notre Dame already has offered four prospects from Wisconsin in the 2022 class. Even more intriguing is three are offensive linemen — and beating the Badgers for those recruits is very difficult.