Freshman Jahmyr Gibbs (14 carries, 61 yards) performed respectably well, but especially vital in Notre Dame's game plan was limiting second-leading rusher, fellow freshman and quarterback Jeff Sims, to two yards, and not letting him attack the edge. A week earlier Pitt was missing a quarterback who could pressure the defense like that, but Georgia Tech possessed such a weapon the Irish were ready for and contained. The 88-yard rushing total by the Yellow Jackets was well under the 181-yard season average.

Advantage: Notre Dame