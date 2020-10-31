The Ramblin’ Wreck continued to struggle on defense last week in a 48-27 loss to Boston College.

10 Touchdowns yielded by Georgia Tech during its 73-7 loss to No. 1 Clemson on Oct. 17. It was the most points surrendered by the Yellow Jackets and largest margin of defeat since … the 69-14 loss at Notre Dame in 1977 while the Fighting Irish were en route to the national title (10 Irish touchdowns scored in that game, too).

8 Out of 10 times (or thereabouts) Notre Dame’s third-down conversion defense is successful with a .212 percentage (14 of 66). Only Oklahoma State at .193 is higher among teams who have played at least four times, with Clemson — next week’s foe — a distant third at .264.

9 Straight wins Notre Dame is seeking over ACC foes since going 5-0 last year and 3-0 to start this season. All but one victory has been by at least 14 points (21-20 versus Virginia Tech last Nov. 2), with the average margin of victory 21.2 points. The Irish are favored by 19.5 at Georgia Tech.

7 Receptions recorded by Notre Dame’s tight ends last week at Pitt, highlighted by freshman Michael Mayer’s team high five for 73 yards and a score. Tight ends Mayer and junior Tommy Tremble pace the 5-0 Fighting Irish in receptions with 12 and 11, respectively, while running back Kyren Williams has 10.

Among the wideouts, fifth-year senior Javon McKinley is tops with nine for 171 yards (19.0 yards per catch). Junior Kevin Austin is out for the season (broken foot) and classmate Braden Lenzy (hamstring) will be sidelined at least the next two games.





6 Notre Dame players from Georgia who are returning to their home state for this game. Alphabetically they are sophomore linebacker JD Bertrand (Alpharetta), junior running back C’Bo Flemister (Williamson), sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton (Atlanta), graduate rover Isaiah Pryor (Lawrenceville), junior tight end Tommy Tremble (Johns Creek) and sophomore safety KJ Wallace (Atlanta).





5 Years since the two schools last met in football, the longest gap between any other member of the ACC since Notre Dame joined in football as a partial member in 2014. In that 30-22 win at home in 2015 by the Fighting Irish, Georgia Tech was actually a slight favorite because it was the starting debut for sophomore Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer.

Head coach Brian Kelly’s troops dominated much of the game and was ahead 30-7 before Tech scored two touchdowns with less than a minute remaining in the contest. Kizer passed for 242 yards while C.J. Prosise rushed for 198 yards, closing out the Irish scoring with a 91-yard tally.

This is the first trip to Georgia Tech since a 14-10 win in the 2006 season opener. The two schools are set to meet again next year at Notre Dame (Nov. 20) and then at Georgia Tech in 2024.





4 Victories needed by quarterback Ian Book to tie the school record of 29 as the Notre Dame starter. Book is currently 25-3 in that capacity. The 29 total are shared by Tom Clements (29-5 from 1972-74), Ron Powlus (29-16-1 from 1994-97) and Brady Quinn (29-17 from 2003-06)





3 Turnovers committed all year by Notre Dame during its 5-0 start, and none in the past two games. Only Wake Forest and Kansas State have fewer among teams who played at least five games.

Meanwhile, 2-6 Georgia Tech is averaging 3 turnovers per game, and the 18 total this year trails only Duke’s 22 nationally.