Notre Dame had a pair of All-American offensive linemen in 2018, and according to Street & Smith's it could have another. The magazine named fifth-year senior guard Alex Bars a preseason first-team All-American in its 2018 College Football Preview.

Bars enters the 2018 season with 27 career starts, including two at the left guard position he'll man this season. With 2017 All-Americans Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey off to the NFL there will be more eyes on Bars and center Sam Mustipher.

A team captain for 2018, Bars will be asked to do more than just lead on and off the field, he'll be tasked with being a more dominant player. Bars showed flashes of brilliance in 2017, and if he can be a more consistent player this fall he'll emerge as one of the nation's top blockers.

Bars was the only Notre Dame player on the first or second team with Street & Smith's, but the 2018 Irish opponents were also represented.

Michigan junior linebacker Devin Bush was named to the first team and junior defensive end Rashan Gary was named to the second team. Stanford senior running back Bryce Love was named a first-team player and junior tight end Kaden Smith was named a second-team player. USC senior linebacker Cameron Smith was named a preseason first-team All-American.

Notre Dame junior cornerback Julian Love was named a preseason third-team All-American selection by Athlon.