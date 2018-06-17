The 27 Notre Dame scholarship freshmen were issued their jersey numbers as they prepare to begin summer school this Monday (June 18).



While the numbers are subject to change before or even during the season, we look at who some of the best were to don the ones issued to them. Today we feature the quarterbacks and running backs:





Quarterback Phl Jurkovec: No. 15

Best To Wear Number at Notre Dame: Elmer Angsman (1943-45)

In the 1945 tie with Navy by No. 2 Notre Dame, Angsman played 54 of the possible 60 minutes on offense and defense — after losing 11 teeth on an early hit. He later starred for “The Dream Backfield” that won the Chicago Cardinals the 1947 NFL title, twice rushing for 70-yard TDs in the championship game in a 28-21 victory.





Best QB To Wear No. 15: Kevin McDougal (1990-93)

After three years of backing up 1993 No. 2 NFL pick Rick Mirer, McDougal became Notre Dame’s all-time passing efficiency king, for those who had at least 100 completions, during an 11-1 campaign and controversial No. 2 finish his senior year.





Honorable Mention: Allen Rossum (1994-97)

The three-year starting cornerback set an NCAA record for most returns for touchdowns with nine (three interceptions, three punts and three kickoffs). He graduated early from Notre Dame with degrees in business and computer applications, and in 2005 he received a National Fatherhood Award plus won the NFL’s “fastest man” competition at the 2005 Pro Bowl.





Running Back C’Bo Flemister: No. 20

Best To Wear Number at Notre Dame: Luther Bradley (1973, 1975-77)

Started all 12 games at safety as a a freshman for the 1973 national champs and led them in interceptions (6) and passes broken up (11). Later the school’s all-time interceptions leader (17) started at cornerback for the 1977 national champs en route to consensus All-America notice. Not many football players can say they were starters for two national champions at two different positions.





Best RB To Wear No. 20: Allen Pinkett (1982-85)

Ultra-durable back became the all-time rushing leader at the school until current Notre Dame running backs coach Autry Denson surpassed him in 1998. At the end of his collegiate career, Pinkett’s 53 touchdowns were the fourth most in NCAA history, behind Tony Dorsett, Doc Blanchard and Steve Owens.





Honorable Mention: Bob Gladieux (1966-68) & C.J. Prosise (2012-15)

Gladieux caught the 34-yard TD pass in the famed 1966 Michigan State game that helped keep Notre Dame No. 1 and win the national title. As a senior in 1968 he ran for 713 yards and 12 scores, and added 37 catches for 442 yards and two more TDs. Prosise, formerly a safety and receiver, was a 1,000-yard rusher and third-round pick off the 10-3 team in 2015.

Fullback Andy Huff (1969-72) and safety Gerome Sapp (1999-2002) also excelled.





Running Back Jahmir Smith: No. 34

Best To Wear Number at Notre Dame: Lawrence “Buck” Shaw (1919-21)

A three-year starting tackle for Knute Rockne teams that finished 28-1 during his career, he earned second-team All-America notice. Shaw received even greater fame as a head coach, including leading Santa Clara to Sugar Bowl victories over LSU in 1937 and 1938 and guiding the Philadelphia Eagles to the 1960 NFL Championship





Best RB To Wear No. 34: Ray Zellars (1991-94)

Although slowed by an injury as a senior, he enjoyed a fine career with 1,135 yards rushing, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. His efforts as the starting fullback on the 11-1 team in 1993 helped him become a second-round NFL pick.





Honorable Mention: Wes Pritchett (1984-88) & Vontez Duff (2000-03)

If an “All-Underrated” Notre Dame team were ever assembled, Pritchett would be a first-team linebacker. One of the “Three Amigos” with 1988 first-team All-Americans Frank Stams and Michael Stonebreaker, it was middle linebacker Pritchett who actually led the national champs in tackles with 112.

Three-year starting cornerback/return man Duff was a third-team AP All-American pick as a junior during a 10-3 campaign.