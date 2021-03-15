Djogo, a 6-7 wing player, announced Monday he has entered the transfer portal after five seasons at Notre Dame. His final one was his most productive. As one of Notre Dame's two main bench options, he averaged 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game. He appeared in 24 games, starting six, and missed two December outings due to injury. He shot 54 percent from the field and 41 percent on three-pointers.

He plans to look somewhere other than Notre Dame for the opportunity.

Nik Djogo was gifted a chance this fall to extend his college basketball career. The NCAA granted all players who participated in the 2020-21 season an extra year of eligibility, meaning Djogo could play a sixth season if he wants.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank all of the Irish faithful for showing me a tremendous amount of love and support throughout my career here at Notre Dame," Djogo wrote in his social media statement.

"I will be keeping all options on the table and I look forward to going through this process with my family and friends."

Djogo will graduate in May with an MBA, his second degree from the university.

His departure is not a surprise when considering Notre Dame coach Mike Brey's January comments. On a taped radio show, he said he discussed the free year with Djogo and fifth-year senior center Juwan Durham earlier in the season, and all reached the conclusion they were not going to return to Notre Dame for a sixth season.

"It's time for them to grow up and move on in their life," Brey said.

Both were honored at a Senior Day ceremony before Notre Dame's final regular-season game.

After four years largely spent buried on the bench or injured, Djogo seized a spot in the rotation before the season. He played and was often on the floor at the end of games. He played at least 20 minutes in nine of Notre Dame's 20 ACC regular-season and tournament contests. He was regarded as one of the Irish's best defenders.

Djogo's most impressive performance came in a Feb. 14 home win over Miami. He had a season-high 18 points to go with seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He shot 5-for-7 overall and 2-for-3 on three-pointers.

Notre Dame has 12 scholarship players for 2021-22. It brings in three newcomers: Yale grad transfer forward Paul Atkinson Jr. and two Rivals150 signees from South Bend: four-star guard Blake Wesley and three-star forward JR Konieczny.