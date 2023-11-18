Zeke Correll won’t play on Senior Day. Notre Dame’s starting center, a graduate senior, remains sidelined with a concussion he suffered in the 31-23 loss at Clemson on Nov. 4. The Notre Dame football program announced Correll would be the only player ruled out prior to warmups on this week’s official depth chart. That means the No. 19 Irish (7-3) will turn to either graduate senior Andrew Kristofic or sophomore Ashton Craig for Saturday’s home game against Wake Forest (3:30 p.m. EST on NBC). SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

