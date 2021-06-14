Notre Dame Football Set For Big Midweek Visitors
After a big weekend with nine official visitors in the 2022 class and a few notable unofficial visitors for the 2023 cycle, the Irish staff is back at it with midweek official visitors and several unofficial recruits on campus
This article breaks down the notable recruits who will be or are at Notre Dame Monday through Thursday.
OFFICIAL VISITS: JUNE 14-16
This is a huge visit for Notre Dame.
I’ve seen Hilton Head (S.C.) High linebacker Jaylen Sneed in person three times, and he seems to keep getting better and better. He’s an incredible talent with his athleticism, versatility, instincts and length, and Sneed is a great fit off the field for the Fighting Irish as well.
Notre Dame has felt like a lock to land Sneed for a couple of months now, but we’re seeing a trend of prospects not locking in pledges to the schools they're leaning towards because they want to take more visits. After all, they hadn’t been able to do so for 15 months because of the dead period.
