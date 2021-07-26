Notre Dame Football Roundtable: Predicting An Irish Upset Loss In 2021

Avoiding upsets comes with the territory Notre Dame has planted itself in of late. The Irish have a target on their backs in just about every game they suit up for. Even with that being true, head coach Brian Kelly’s team has only lost once as the betting favorite in the last three seasons. According to early preseason betting lines, Notre Dame is a favorite to win 10 of its 12 games in 2021. That doesn’t mean it will win in runaway fashion in those 10 games, though. A few close calls in 2020 proved that just doesn’t happen — even for a program like Notre Dame.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has helped the Irish avoid upset losses in recent seasons. (USA Today)

The staff at BlueandGold.com answered the following question: "What is one game on the Notre Dame schedule the Irish are expected to win but you wouldn’t be surprised to see them lose?" None of the staffers chose the same game. Here's what they came up with.

Tyler Horka: Cincinnati

The Wisconsin game at Soldier Field is going to be emotionally taxing as well as one of Notre Dame's toughest tests of the season between the white lines. The Irish have to follow that up with another test of mind and physical mettle against Cincinnati one week later. Notre Dame graduate senior Jack Coan having the chance to start against his former program is probably the preseason storyline of the year for the Irish, but defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman having to contain the team he called plays for the last three seasons isn't a far off second place in that regard. Then, of course, there's the Kelly angle. He coached Cincinnati for three seasons from 2007-09. He reached double-digit victories in every one of them, including a 12-0 mark in the last. He resigned after the regular season to take the job at Notre Dame. The Bearcats then lost to Florida by 27 points in the Sugar Bowl. Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell would surely love to leave Notre Dame Stadium having beaten the man he groomed and helped land the Notre Dame DC job. It'd be big for the Cincinnati fan base to get some semblance of revenge on Kelly for leaving abruptly, too.

Luke Fickell has a 35-14 record in four seasons at Cincinnati. (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bearcats return 16 starters, including quarterback Desmond Ridder, from a team that went 9-1 in 2020. Ridder won American Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors last season. The Bearcats also bring back All-American cornerback Ahmad Gardner. Notre Dame has not lost a game at home in its last 24 ties. The longest Irish home winning streak in Notre Dame Stadium history is 28. A win over Cincinnati, assuming the Irish beat Toledo and Purdue, would bring the current streak within one win of tying that mark. Fickell, Ridder and the Bearcats aren't going to make it easy — at all.

Mike Singer: Virginia Tech

Last year in our Notre Dame football preview magazine, five of six staff members who participated in 2020 predictions listed Pittsburgh as the team that would have the Fighting Irish on upset alert. Notre Dame went on to defeat the Panthers 45-3 on the road. None of us thought that the Irish would struggle with Louisville and eke out a 12-7 victory last season. In the opener, the Irish beat Duke by two touchdowns, but the contest was closer than the experts thought. Notre Dame wasn’t expected to have much trouble with Virginia Tech in the 2019 season, but Ian Book and Chase Claypool were needed on the final drive of the game to lead the Irish to a 21-20 come-from-behind victory. Following recent trends, there could be a game that Notre Dame struggles but ultimately wins this season. Part of the brilliance of Brian Kelly post-2016 is that the Irish have not lost any “upset special” games. Yes, there have been some games where Notre Dame was a slight favorite in but lost, but the Irish “get up” for their lesser opponents, and even on days where they’re not playing well, they sweat out victories. To directly answer the question at hand, Notre Dame is a small underdog against Wisconsin and a pick-em versus North Carolina. The Irish are favored in the rest of their games, although many of these early lines are not a wide margin. Notre Dame is just a two-point favorite right now on the road against Virginia Tech, and that will be my pick as a potential upset loss. Oregon transfer quarterback Braxton Burmeister is expected to do big things for the Hokies, and winning in Blacksburg is tough.

Patrick Engel: USC

I’ll play this by early betting lines, meaning I can’t pick Wisconsin or North Carolina. South Point Sportsbook lists the Badgers as a four-point favorite over the Irish and has the game against the Tar Heels as a pick ‘em. With that, I’ll go with USC, which is a one-point underdog. The Trojans are hard to peg after a bizarre 5-1 season in 2020. They lose a few important defensive pieces, notably Pac-12 Defensive player of the Year Talanoa Hufanga. Head coach Clay Helton hasn’t earned the benefit of the doubt.

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis will be tough for opponents to contain in 2021. (AP)