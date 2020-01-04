Three mainstays from the 2019 roster decided not to return for their fourth-, fifth- and even sixth-year options in which they were eligible.

‘Tis the season for roster movement in college football, and Notre Dame has had its share in the past week.

Thus, with degree in hand, Gilman also announced he will head to the NFL.

• Captain and safety Alohi Gilman graduated from high school in 2015 before attending Naval Prep Academy for a year, enrolling at Navy in 2016 and transferring to Notre Dame in 2017, so 2020 actually would have been a sixth year out of high school for him.

• Leading rusher and senior running back Tony Jones Jr., had a fifth season available (he redshirted as a freshman in 2016), but will try his hand at the NFL.

• Tight end Cole Kmet , projected as a second round pick and possibly the top-rated tight end in the 2020 NFL draft, will forego his senior season.

Speaking of sixth-year players, cornerback/nickel Shaun Crawford reportedly has submitted paperwork to the NCAA for that option in 2020 after missing all of 2015 and 2018 with a torn ACL, and playing only the first five quarters in 2016 before tearing his Achilles.

Crawford didn’t make it official yet, but following the 2019 Echoes Awards in which he won the Nick Pietrosante Award for his loyalty, character and courage, among other traits, he basically told reporters of his desire to return.

“I love this University, I love everything they have to offer,” he said. “Just the opportunity to further my education here, continue to be in the locker room …

“Playing with these guys, I don’t want to let them down ever. If there’s an opportunity for me to get back on the field, or if there’s opportunity for me to help and impact this team any way, then I’m going to take full advantage of it.”

Including Crawford, we unofficially right now have 88 players on scholarship for 2020, three more than the NCAA limit of 85 to which it will be pared down in August. Here is our breakdown per class









FIFTH- (OR SIXTH) YEAR SENIORS (7)

This septet features six who are expected to be in the 2020 starting lineup: quarterback Ian Book, left tackle Liam Eichenberg, right guard Tommy Kraemer, defensive ends Ade Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes, and Crawford.

Arriving this January as a graduate transfer is wide receiver Bennet Skowronek, who caught 110 passes at Northwestern from 2016-19, but sat out the final eight games last season while recovering from an injury.

This does not include current senior receiver Javon McKinley, who has a fifth season of eligibility as well. With the addition of Skowronek, the likelihood of McKinley’s return would seem to diminish, but that is for him to announce what his future intention is.

Also not included is highly popular and former walk-on running back Mick Assaf, who was placed on scholarship for the 2020 spring semester as a reward for his work the past several years.





FOURTH-YEAR SENIORS (17)

This is after losing Kmet — but now including No. 2 center Colin Grunhard, who will be on scholarship at least through the summer, per head coach Brian Kelly.

That is subject to change in August, depending on whether the count comes down to 85 via inevitable attrition.

This also includes Ohio State grad transfer safety Isaiah Pryor — who has two years of eligibility remaining. Like Skowronek (who has only one year left), Pryor to will be enrolled in January and partake in spring practice.