During Monday morning’s (June 3) annual Kelly Cares Foundation golfing event in Bridgman, Mich., Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly provided an update on the Fighting Irish personnel.

*** Foremost, all 74 returning scholarship players have reported for the summer in good academic standard — the team collectively produced its highest grade-point average (3.007) since the 2011 spring semester — and with no infractions since the end of the spring semester on May 10. The other 12 freshmen (there were also 10 early enrollees in January) will report later this month.

Undergraduate Online Courses begin today, and the six-week summer school session commences June 17.

“Nobody got caught up in customs,” Kelly joked.

He and the staff are mindful that Notre Dame is one over the NCAA maximum 85 scholarship players allowed on the team, and said there is “a pretty solid chance for a little movement,” on the roster, but was not going to get into specifics.

“I’m not going to commit to the 85 scholarships in terms of that nuance of words,” he said. “We’ll see how that kind of plays itself out.”





*** Health-wise, the main concern or question mark at this point in terms of availability this season is fifth-year senior guard/center Trevor Ruhland, who started five games at guard in 2018 and also was the graduated Sam Mustipher’s back-up at center.

Ruhland has had a long history of shoulder issues that resulted in more surgery this winter and sidelined him throughout spring practice. Consequently, sophomore left tackle Jarrett Patterson was shifted to center and seized the starting role this spring.

Junior guard Joshua Lugg also began taking snaps at center and has been labeled by Kelly as the offensive line’s “Swiss Army Knife” because he would be the first option off the bench at guard, tackle or center should the need arise.

“We’ll have to see what his volume can be,” said Kelly of Ruhland. “Can he train at a level that allows him to play at the level necessary if he’s called upon to do so? We really don’t know that right now. … That’s going to evolve through the summer and maybe even camp.”





*** There have been rumors that sophomore receiver Kevin Austin might not be available early in the season because of off-the-field issues not in line with team tenets. When asked if Austin would be available for the Sept. 2 opener at Louisville, the Irish head coach remained relatively cryptic and said “we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves.”

“If he continues to do the things that we want him to do, I think we can at least have a conversation about it,” said Kelly, who did note that Austin had a good semester in the classroom and is making progress on a personal level. “We’re not at that point yet.”