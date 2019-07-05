Cornerback Caleb Offord, who publicly revealed his commitment to Notre Dame this July 4, is the first football player from Mississippi (Southaven) to commit to the Fighting Irish in 23 years.

In fact, by our count only six players from The Magnolia State have ever played in a game for Notre Dame, with the 1990s far and away the most productive time while the program expanded its recruiting base there.

In chronological order, here are the six:





Marchmont “Marchy” Schwartz (Bay St. Louis) — 1929-31

Transferring from Loyola (New Orleans) following his freshman year, Schwartz helped lead Knute Rockne’s final two teams in 1929 and 1930 to consensus national titles as the top rusher.

His 927 yards rushing in 1930, a school record for 46 years, averaged 7.5 yards for the 1974 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, who also was the head coach at Stanford in 1942 and 1946-50.

The combination of Schwartz’s Jewish heritage while living in the heart of Dixie made him one of the more unique recruits in Notre Dame history, although he did attend St. Stanislaus College during his high school career.

A younger brother, William, also enrolled at Notre Dame, but transferred to play for Marchy at Creighton, where he was the head coach from 1935-39.





Eddie Hornback (Ocean Springs) — 1979

Deemed a “top 100” recruit in his time as a quarterback, Wright played briefly his freshman season, incurred a knee injury on the trip to Japan for the 1979 Mirage Bowl versus Miami in the regular season finale, switched to safety, and eventually transferred to Mississippi State.





Will Lyell (Brandon) — 1992-95

A USA Today first-team All-American selection, Lyell briefly found himself in the starting lineup early his sophomore season in 1993 on a Notre Dame team that would finish No. 2 in the country. However, injuries, specifically a bad back, ended his football playing days.





Mike Frascogna (Jackson) — 1993-95

Walk-on receiver arrived the same year as Lyell, and worked his way into some action each of his last three seasons. He now has his own law practice back in his native city.





Jarious Jackson (Tupelo) — 1995-99

Next to Schwartz, Jackson is easily the most prominent figure from Mississippi to play for the Fighting Irish. From the birthplace of Elvis Presley, Jackson’s starting debut at quarterback was the 36-20 victory versus co-defending national champion Michigan in the 1998 opener, with the Wolverines also featuring a first-time starter at QB in Tom Brady.

He led Notre Dame to a 9-1 start before a freak injury while “taking a knee” to close the 39-36 victory over LSU in the home finale sidelined him in a 10-0 loss at USC. The next season he broke Joe Theismann’s 29-year-old single season passing mark at Notre Dame and became a seventh-round NFL pick.

Jackson played professionally 13 years, mostly in the CFL, and is currently the offensive coordinator for the British Columbia Lions.





Jay Johnson (Starkville) — 1996-2000

Signed the year after Jackson, Johnson nabbed 15 career passes at Notre Dame that averaged 20.8 yards and included three touchdowns. He and Jackson teamed up for

the winning touchdown pass with 36 seconds left in a 28-24 victory versus Navy in 1999.

Johnson was the head football coach at nearby South Bend Washington High School the past seven seasons before resigning last fall.