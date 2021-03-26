 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Pre-Spring Nuggets
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-26 15:33:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Football Pre-Spring Nuggets

True freshman Cane Berrong has already been impressing those in South Bend.
True freshman Cane Berrong has already been impressing those in South Bend. (Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Various tidbits surrounding Notre Dame football -- especially with the freshman early enrollees -- one day ahead of the beginning of spring practices.

Click Here to read the update.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}