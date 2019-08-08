Notre Dame's fifth and final practice at Culver Academies during preseason camp was held Thursday. Head coach Brian Kelly was not available for comments afterwards as the team prepared to head back to the Notre Dame campus for a day off on Friday before returning to action on Saturday morning. The initial practice on Sunday that was open to the media revealed no injuries that sidelined anyone, but by practice five in full pads this Thursday — also open to media — the inevitable assortment of wounds began catching up, especially along the offensive line and defensive backfield.

Running back Jafar Armstrong and the Irish had their final practice at Culver Academies before returning to campus on Thursday. (Photo by Mike Miller)

• Freshman offensive tackle Quinn Carroll was dressed in practice gear and doing some upper body workout drills with a trainer, but the university confirmed Carroll had torn his ACL earlier in the week and would be sidelined for the year. He was wearing a brace on his right knee.

To get a full three units along the offensive line again, senior walk-on defensive lineman Logan Plantz— who has worked on offense most of his career — was shifted back as an offensive guard. That’s because fifth-year senior guard/center Trevor Ruhland did not partake in the early skeletal drills, but was seen back in action later. • In place of Carroll, the No. 2 offensive tackles were junior Josh Lugg on the left side and freshman Andrew Kristofic on the right, while freshman walk-on Quinn Murphy was the No. 3 left tackle and sophomore Cole Mabry was on the right side. However, Mabry also incurred an injury fairly early in practice and later could be seen riding a stationary bike on the sidelines. • In the defensive backfield, sophomores Houston Griffith at cornerback and D.J. Brown at safety were both dressed but riding stationary bikes throughout practice. • Fifth-year senior Shaun Crawford, who has worked corner, nickel and safety, was withheld from practice and later also worked out on the bike. • Early in defensive drills around period four (there are 24 five-minute periods), junior cornerback Avery Davis limped off the field and did not take team drills thereafter. Working with the No. 2 secondary were sophomore TaRiq Bracy and senior walk-on Temitope Agoro at the corners, although freshman K.J. Wallace was also active and even lined up as a nickel. Agoro started on special teams last year. The No. 2 safeties were freshman Kyle Hamilton — who made another interception off sophomore Phil Jurkovec on a forced pass over the middle (Hamilton had three on the first day) in an early session — and sophomore Derrik Allen. Junior walk-on Patrick Pelini also saw work with the second group. • Senior long snapper John Shannon also did not participate during the field-goal kicking session, but sophomore walk-on Michael Vinson capably filled in for him. • After dropping an early pass during warm-ups, sophomore Kevin Austin, whose status for the first month of the season remains murky, was not involved in team or scrimmage action.

Cole Kmet Injured One of the best individual plays of the scrimmage came in period 10 when, in red zone work, starting junior tight end Cole Kmet made a leaping catch on a fade into the corner of the end zone that safety Alohi Gilman almost stripped from him as they were falling down. Unfortunately, Kmet landed hard on his right shoulder and was favoring that side for a while before walking off the field with the training staff. He did not return to the practice. Junior Brock Wright and sophomores Tommy Tremble and George Takacs all excelled in his place, with both Wright and Tremble also making outstanding plays. Wright twice scored in red-zone situations, one while crossing the back line and another making a difficult catch in coverage. Tremble made a similar leaping catch that Kmet did, also over Gilman.

Field-Goal Work The practice began with the field-goal units that featured the competition between junior Jonathan Doerer and freshman walk-on Harrison Leonard, who are vying to replace four-year starter and all-time Notre Dame scoring leader Justin Yoon. Doerer showed typical power on his kicks, easily converting an extra point and then 31- , 35- and 40-yard attempts, with fifth-year senior walk-on quarterback Nolan Henry returning as the holder. Doerer's fifth attempt, from 43 yards and on the left hash, went wide left, but he bounced back with a 47-yard make from the middle. His final attempt, from 50 yards, was mis-hit and sailed well short and wide. Leonard responded with a 5-of-5 effort with an extra point and field goals of 31, 35, 40 and 42 yards. The ball did not have as much pop off his foot as with Doerer, but his final field goal from 42 yards was hit perfectly and had 15 to 20 yards to spare. Strong competition appears to be at work for both.