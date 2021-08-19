Notre Dame Football Practice Observations: Inside Notes From Aug. 19

Notre Dame’s Aug. 19 fall camp practice was entirely open to the media.

The Irish went through plenty of individual drills with their respective positions groups and even ran some five-on-five and seven-on-seven matchups before settling into a traditional 11-on-11 scrimmage.

Here are observations, notes and specifics on how players performed throughout the practice from BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Tyler Horka.