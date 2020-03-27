In the offseason, dozens of future, current and former Notre Dame players travel to Highland Park, Illinois, to train at Win Performance with CEO Kerry Neal, a Fighting Irish linebacker from 2007-10. This includes NFL players such as Matthias Farley, Bennett Jackson, Michael Floyd, C.J. Prosise and several others.

Over spring break a few weeks ago, current safety Houston Griffith and defensive end Ovie Oghoufo were there to get in a few extra workouts before their expected return to campus, which never happened because collegiate athletic activities were suspended for the foreseeable future.

Due to a city ordinance, Neal was also forced to temporarily close Win Performance shortly after Notre Dame’s spring break in order to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), leaving dozens of members of the Notre Dame football family without one of their favorite place to train.

They are not alone. The trend of gyms and performance centers shutting down is impacting almost every region of the country.