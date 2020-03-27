How Notre Dame Football Players Find Ways To Train Despite Mass Closures
In the offseason, dozens of future, current and former Notre Dame players travel to Highland Park, Illinois, to train at Win Performance with CEO Kerry Neal, a Fighting Irish linebacker from 2007-10. This includes NFL players such as Matthias Farley, Bennett Jackson, Michael Floyd, C.J. Prosise and several others.
Over spring break a few weeks ago, current safety Houston Griffith and defensive end Ovie Oghoufo were there to get in a few extra workouts before their expected return to campus, which never happened because collegiate athletic activities were suspended for the foreseeable future.
Due to a city ordinance, Neal was also forced to temporarily close Win Performance shortly after Notre Dame’s spring break in order to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), leaving dozens of members of the Notre Dame football family without one of their favorite place to train.
They are not alone. The trend of gyms and performance centers shutting down is impacting almost every region of the country.
This can be a trying time for most collegiate and professional athletes as they scramble to find ways to train, stay in shape and enhance their skills while away from campus. But for a football player, the spring comprises a significant portion of their annual development, especially when it comes to younger, less experienced players.
“Basketball guys can always go find a gym and hoop it up, and find a way to do some strength training on their own," said Mike Brey, Notre Dame head men’s basketball coach. “But football, losing all of that physical training, that’s tough to make up. My outside look is football guys really need to be conditioned before they start hitting and doing their stuff.”
To combat this, several Notre Dame football players from all over the country have taken to social media hoping to find a place to train, including rising junior wide receiver Braden Lenzy from the state of Oregon and rising sophomore defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah.
@NDFootball DE @NaNaOsafo2 was in the lab today getting a morning workout !!! #StayActive pic.twitter.com/GPVOWWC3ji— ELITE SPEED & SPORTS TRAINING (@Esst_Elite) March 19, 2020
