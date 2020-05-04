Notre Dame Football Offers 2022 Two-Sport Standout Elijah King
Notre Dame extended an intriguing offer on Monday morning.
Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had a call with Caledonia (Minn.) High class of 2022 wide receiver Elijah King and dished out the good news to the 6-3, 185-pounder. The Irish joined Iowa, Iowa State and Minnesota on King’s offer sheet.
“I really liked the conversation I had with Coach Rees,” King said. “He seemed like a really good guy, and he liked the things I can do on the football field. The program has also been very successful for a long time.
“I was really excited because of how well known Notre Dame is. It was also nice to see a program with that much history and success offer.”
Caledonia, a southeastern town in Minnesota, has a population of just around 3,000, and the local high school football team has never had a prospect of King’s caliber with multiple Power Five offers already.
“So far, the recruiting process has been good,” King added. “A lot of coaches have called, but it has been tough to get on campus. A little of it has came as a surprise because I haven’t been able to talk in-person to a few of the schools that have offered at all.”
King is a recruit to know on the hardwood as well. In leading Caledonia to a Minnesota Section 1AA championship, he averaged 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks per game, according to KTTC.com.
Several schools have discussed both basketball and football with King, including the four schools that have offered him as a football prospect.
“What I like most about both sports is spending time with your teammates and working towards a goal with them,” he said.
On the gridiron, King caught 50 passes for 958 yards and 21 touchdowns as a sophomore, per The La Crosse Tribune. Caledonia has been victorious in its last 68 contests, good for five consecutive Class 2A Minnesota state championships.
