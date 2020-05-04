Notre Dame extended an intriguing offer on Monday morning. Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had a call with Caledonia (Minn.) High class of 2022 wide receiver Elijah King and dished out the good news to the 6-3, 185-pounder. The Irish joined Iowa, Iowa State and Minnesota on King’s offer sheet. “I really liked the conversation I had with Coach Rees,” King said. “He seemed like a really good guy, and he liked the things I can do on the football field. The program has also been very successful for a long time.

King added an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday morning. (Elijah King family)

“I was really excited because of how well known Notre Dame is. It was also nice to see a program with that much history and success offer.”

Caledonia, a southeastern town in Minnesota, has a population of just around 3,000, and the local high school football team has never had a prospect of King’s caliber with multiple Power Five offers already. “So far, the recruiting process has been good,” King added. “A lot of coaches have called, but it has been tough to get on campus. A little of it has came as a surprise because I haven’t been able to talk in-person to a few of the schools that have offered at all.”