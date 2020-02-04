Notre Dame Football Offer Excites Dual-Sport Stud Tony Livingston
There may not be a faster rising prospect nationally than Tony Livingston.
Since the calendar flipped to 2020, the 6-6, 225-pound class of 2022 two-sport star has racked up 16 new scholarship offers.
Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston visited Livingston's school Jan. 17 and extended the offer to the stud sophomore.
"I was very happy," Livingston said. "He said that he saw my film and said that Notre Dame is a private school, so it's similar to the atmosphere I'm already in. It would fit me there."
Livingston is quite the athlete. He's a standout in hoops and plays both tight end and defensive end for Seffner (Fla.) Christian Academy.
He caught 49 passes for 631 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore, and defensively, he made 36 stops, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, blocked four field goals, blocked a punt, and recorded an interception.
Elston would probably prefer Livingston to play on defense, but the Irish recognize his talents on both sides of the ball.
"He likes how I can move with my big body," noted Livingston.
Livingston hopes to hit the road this spring but it'll have to be after his basketball season ends.
"I'm taking a lot of visits but I don't know which schools yet," he said.
