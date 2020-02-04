There may not be a faster rising prospect nationally than Tony Livingston. Since the calendar flipped to 2020, the 6-6, 225-pound class of 2022 two-sport star has racked up 16 new scholarship offers. Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston visited Livingston's school Jan. 17 and extended the offer to the stud sophomore.

Notre Dame has an offer on the table for 2022 ATH Tony Livingston. (TCB Invitational)

"I was very happy," Livingston said. "He said that he saw my film and said that Notre Dame is a private school, so it's similar to the atmosphere I'm already in. It would fit me there."

Livingston is quite the athlete. He's a standout in hoops and plays both tight end and defensive end for Seffner (Fla.) Christian Academy. He caught 49 passes for 631 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore, and defensively, he made 36 stops, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, blocked four field goals, blocked a punt, and recorded an interception.