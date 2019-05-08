I’m not big on predictions, but what better format to do so than this? The uncertainty at linebacker is arguably the biggest concern for most Notre Dame fans regarding the 2019 defense. That’s understandable to a certain degree, as the linebacker corps is young and unproven. The only veteran on the unit – fifth-year senior Asmar Bilal – hasn’t played well enough to ease my concerns.

There will be growing pains with the unit, which could be dominated by sophomores and sophomore eligible players. But I also believe the unit will flash big-time playmaking ability at times this season. It might not be early and I’m not sure how often it will be, but there is a lot of length and athleticism on the depth chart.

That’s not my bold prediction. Here is my bold prediction ….