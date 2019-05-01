ESPN recently ranked sophomore center Jarrett Patterson as a spring breakout player for Notre Dame, and they are correct. Multiple mock drafts have senior right guard Tommy Kraemer as a first rounder for the 2020 NFL Draft. Junior right tackle Robert Hainsey graded out as the team’s best offensive lineman last season.

There are certainly high expectations for the 2019 offensive line, which was outstanding during spring practice. I expect Hainsey to continue building on his already strong resume, and Kraemer’s improved play – and conditioning – during the spring was a significant positive for the offense. If Kraemer can carry that play into the fall the Irish line should have a strong right side.

Patterson was certainly impressive, and junior left guard Aaron Banks has flashed big-time potential.

But I would argue there is one lineman who more than any other holds the key to Notre Dame having a top ten caliber offensive line next season, or Notre Dame once again contending for the best line in the entire nation.

That player is senior left tackle Liam Eichenberg.