Games like the one Notre Dame is about to play against New Mexico just don’t spark much interest with fans. The focus, understandably, is on next weekend’s matchup against Georgia. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a great opportunity for Notre Dame against the Lobos.

It also doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot to prove. There is a lot to prove for Notre Dame, and a lot to work on, and plenty of opportunities to be gained for the team as a whole and for specific players. There is progress that can be made this weekend, that needs to be made this weekend, that will be impactful in future games, including against Georgia.

Here are some things that I’m hoping to see from Notre Dame this weekend, and the more things from this list we see the better it will be for the Irish program moving forward.

1. Get Book Back On Track – Senior quarterback Ian Book struggled in the season-opener against Louisville, with his performance looking more like it did against Clemson than it did during last year's regular season, when he set a Notre Dame record for completion percentage and racked up over 300 passing yards per game.

That has caused concern amongst the Irish faithful, and the Lobo defense is so bad that I doubt a strong game from Book would silence many of his doubters. From a coaching standpoint, however, there is a great opportunity for Book in this game. Notre Dame needs Book to slow down mentally, to play with more poise than we’ve seen in his last two outings, and get back to being the ball distributor that made him so effective in 2018.

For me it’s not about the numbers against the Lobos. I don’t care if Book throws for a bunch of yards and completes a high percentage of his passes. For me it’s about him making good pre-snap decisions, showing good command of the offense, making proper post-snap reads and getting the ball out on time. I want to see that the game has slowed down for him, and I want to see him attack the defense and build some confidence with his ability to attack the defense down the field.