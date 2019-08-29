Great teams always have big-time players step up and be stars. Notre Dame is trying to be a great team, and of course players like quarterback Ian Book, wide receiver Chase Claypool, defensive end Julian Okwara, cornerback Troy Pride Jr. and safeties Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott all have the talent to be that kind of player.

But to truly be an elite team - one capable of competing for and winning a title - there are several other players on both sides of the ball that must elevate their game and become impact players for the Irish.

If they do, the Irish could be incredibly hard to beat this season. The more that don't the greater the odds that Notre Dame has a strong season, but falls short of its ultimate goal.

1) Liam Eichenberg, LT – I expect right tackle Robert Hainsey to be outstanding this season, but the Irish also need senior Liam Eichenberg to be a standout on the left side. Eichenberg showed flashes last season, but he lacked consistency. If he can combine more consistent play and start to display his talent on a week-by-week basis, the Irish could have one of the nation's top tackle tandems. If he falls short, it could keep the Irish from being good enough up front to truly dominate in the trenches.