We have seen breakout wide receivers come out of nowhere at Notre Dame in the last decade plus. Former Irish great Golden Tate caught six balls as a freshman in 2007 before busting out with 58 catches for 1,080 yards and 10 scores as a sophomore in 2008.

Likewise, Will Fuller caught just six passes as a freshman and then dominated as a sophomore, hauling in 76 passes for 1,094 yards and 15 scores as a sophomore.

Equanimeous St. Brown caught just one pass as a freshman in 2015 before emerging as the team’s go-to receiver as a sophomore, when he caught 58 passes for 961 yards and nine touchdowns.

Miles Boykin caught just 18 passes during the first three seasons at Notre Dame before breaking out this past season, leading the team with 59 catches for 872 yards and eight scores.

The hope is that Chase Claypool can be the next breakout receiver for Notre Dame in 2019, but Claypool’s story is quite different. Claypool emerging won’t come out of nowhere; in fact, it’s something Notre Dame’s coaches and fans have been waiting on for years.