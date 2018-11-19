It seems that every week Notre Dame does something that makes me think to myself, “Well, that will silence the national critics.” Each week I find myself perplexed that what I saw with my own eyes isn’t what I hear told back to me when I turn on ESPN, FOX Sports, CBS Sports or the Big Ten Network.

There are always outliers amongst the pundits, those whose takes seem reasonable and built on analysis, and not perception or emotion, but many of the takes I’ve heard this season seem to lack enough analysis and rely too much on “facts” that have little bearing in reality.

That hasn’t phased the 2018 Notre Dame football team, who once again have made a definitive statement on the field. It would seem the most recent statement — a 36-3 victory over previously 12th-ranked Syracuse, a team that entered the game with an 8-2 record that included a four-point road loss to No. 2-ranked Clemson — will be much harder for even the most irrational doubter of this program to downplay.

Syracuse’s two previous losses — to Clemson and ACC Coastal Division champ Pittsburgh — were by a combined 11 points. Notre Dame tripled that total in this game.

Notre Dame had an incredibly dominant performance over Syracuse, and it did so in every phase of the game. But it began with the defense.

• Syracuse came into the matchup averaging 44.4 points per game, which ranked seventh nationally. Notre Dame held the Orange offense to just three points, and those came after the Irish pulled their starters from the game. Before anyone comes back with, “Well, Syracuse played its backup quarterback.” Consider that starter Eric Dungey had as many of his passes caught by his own receivers as were caught by a Notre Dame defensive back … one. Syracuse went three-and-out on Dungey’s first series and he was picked off by Irish safety Jalen Elliott on his second series. He was knocked out of the game on the third series.

• The Orange had played 10 games without Dungey during his career, but the only time it scored fewer than three points during his career — with or without him — was back in 2016 when a 4-4 Syracuse team lost 54-0 to Clemson … the team that went on to win the national championship that season. That Syracuse team entered its matchup against Clemson in 2016 averaging 26.6 points per game and scored at least 40 points in a game exactly zero times up to that point in the season.

• Syracuse came into the game averaging 482.2 yards per game, which ranked 14th nationally. Notre Dame held the Orange to just 234 total yards. Its previous season-low was 311 yards on the road against Clemson, a game in which the Orange scored 23 points. Syracuse went for 4.6 yards per play against the Tigers while the Irish held them to just 3.2 yards per play, also a season low. Syracuse had not finished lower than 308 yards in the last two seasons and the 3.21 yards per play was the lowest for a Dino Babers-led Orange offense.

• Syracuse came into the game averaging 266.1 passing yards per game. Notre Dame held the Orange to just 115 yards on 15-of-35 passing. The last time the Orange had fewer passing yards than what it had against Notre Dame the current head coach — Babers — was the head coach at Bowling Green. Syracuse threw six interceptions in its first 10 games, but it was picked off three times by the Notre Dame defense. Its 53.32 pass efficiency rating was its lowest of the season by more than 30 points.

• Syracuse came into the game averaging 216.1 rushing yards per game and 4.7 yards per attempt. Its rushing average ranked 27th in the country and the Orange ranked fifth nationally with 32 rushing touchdowns. Notre Dame held the Orange to just 119 yards on the ground, almost a 100 below its season average.

• Notre Dame racked up 11 tackles for loss and six sacks against Syracuse, both season highs against the the Orange offense. Its previous highs were eight tackles for loss and five sacks. Clemson had six tackles for loss and just one sack against Syracuse.

Notre Dame has now won four straight games by double figures, and three of those games were played away from its home stadium. The Fighting Irish also finished the 2018 season with a 5-0 record against the ACC, beating opponents from that league by an average score of 39.6-16.0.

Three of those games were played on the road or on a neutral field. In those three contests the average margin of victory was 28 points. That’s dominance, and the most impressive was against the best opponent of that group in Syracuse.

It was yet another statement made by Notre Dame in a season full of impressive statements.

It handed Michigan its only loss of the season to date, and Notre Dame held at least an 11-point lead in that matchup for 50 minutes.

Stanford is the only program during the tenure of head coach Brian Kelly to dominate the Irish, going 6-2 against them in the previous eight seasons. Notre Dame dismantled the Cardinal, winning 38-17.

Notre Dame had struggled with primetime road games in recent seasons, especially against ACC teams. It lost at Miami last season, it lost to Clemson in 2015 and it lost to Florida State in 2014. Notre Dame went on the road against Virginia Tech and beat the Hokies in convincing fashion, earning a 45-23 victory.

Notre Dame dispatched Florida State 42-13 with its backup quarterback.

With many pundits calling for an upset this weekend, the Irish went into halftime with a 20-0 lead and the Orange offense clearly out-manned.

There was talk by one particular well-known national pundit about Notre Dame’s ability to defend good passing teams, which was why Syracuse was supposed to be such a tough matchup. Notre Dame’s numbers against the Orange were outstanding, but not surprising to anyone that has spent time breaking down the Irish in 2018.

Stanford and Florida State both rank in the top 25 nationally in passing offense. Notre Dame held the Cardinal 112.4 yards below their current season average and a full two yards below their yards per attempt average. Notre Dame held Florida State 64.6 yards below its season average in yards and 2.8 yards below its yards per attempt average.

Northwestern is another top-50 passing offense the Irish faced, and the Notre Dame defense held the Wildcats 107.5 yards below their season average as well.

Michigan ranks 20th nationally in yards per attempt and 14th in passer rating. Notre Dame held the Wolverines 1.6 yards below their season average, and its 119.21 passer rating against Notre Dame remains its worst performance of the season.

So once again a criticism of the 2018 team has been proven to be inaccurate based on numbers and any real analysis of the film. When a challenge arises this team has not only stepped up to meet it, but it has done so in very impressive fashion.

It is yet another example of this team having the talent, the coaching and the attitude to be make the College Football Playoff. All that stands in its way now is a road contest against USC, leaving Notre Dame with yet one more statement to make and one more dragon to slay.